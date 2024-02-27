NIA Raids 16 Locations In Punjab, Rajasthan In Connection With Khalistan-Gangster Nexus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a continued effort to probe the nexus between Khalistan supporters and organized criminals, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan on Tuesday (February 27). The operation was part of the NIA's ongoing investigations into five cases registered since August 2022.

These cases pertain to conspiracies involving targeted killings, terror funding, extortion, and other criminal activities orchestrated by a collaboration of gangsters and terrorists. During the raids, six individuals were detained and examined for their alleged involvement in terrorist activities, as reported by the NIA.

(This is a developing story.)