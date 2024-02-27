Optical Ground Wire Cable Market To Reach USD 1.21 Billion By 2030, Growing At 4.86 % CAGR – Analysis By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

Exactitude Consultancy Press Release: Global optical ground wire cable market

The deployment of smart grid technologies is a major driver for the optical ground wire cable market.

The optical ground wire (OPGW) cable market is experiencing a significant boost due to the widespread deployment of smart grid technologies. As utilities transition towards more intelligent and efficient power distribution systems, OPGW cables play a pivotal role. These cables, with integrated optical fibers, enable advanced communication capabilities crucial for real-time monitoring and control within smart grids. The demand is fueled by the need for robust and reliable infrastructure to accommodate the growing complexity of modern power networks. OPGW cables not only facilitate power transmission but also serve as a vital communication link, aligning with the evolving requirements of smart grids. This integration enhances grid resilience, accelerates fault detection, and supports the seamless flow of data, making OPGW cables a key enabler in the smart grid transformation.

Explore 99 market data Tables spread through nearly 79 Pages and in-depth analysis on“Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Type (Loose Tube Structure, Layer Stranding Structure), Application (Transmission Lines, Distribution Lines, Railway Electrification), Voltage Level (Below 220 kV, 220 kV – 500 kV, above 500 kV) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2030” With Table of Content

The expansion of high-voltage transmission networks creates opportunities for optical ground wire cable market.









The optical ground wire (OPGW) cable module market is witnessing significant opportunities driven by the expansion of high-voltage transmission networks. As the demand for reliable and efficient power transmission grows globally, OPGW cables are instrumental in supporting these networks. Their dual functionality, combining power transmission with optical communication capabilities, aligns perfectly with the requirements of high-voltage systems. OPGW cables not only enhance the reliability of power transmission but also enable seamless data communication for monitoring and control purposes. This trend is particularly pronounced as regions invest in upgrading and extending their transmission infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for electricity and integrate renewable energy sources into the grid. The versatility and technological advancements of OPGW cables position them as essential components in the evolving landscape of high-voltage transmission networks.

Technological complexity can be a restraint to the optical ground wire cable market.

The optical ground wire (OPGW) cable market faces a restraint in the form of technological complexity. The integration of optical fiber technology within OPGW cables demands specialized expertise and intricate technological understanding. This complexity can pose challenges for adoption, particularly for utility companies seeking straightforward solutions. The need for specialized knowledge during installation and maintenance may act as a barrier, impacting the widespread deployment of OPGW cables. However, as technology continues to advance, efforts to simplify and streamline the integration process are underway. Overcoming this restraint involves addressing the learning curve associated with the intricate technology, ensuring that the benefits of OPGW cables in power and data transmission outweigh the challenges posed by their technical intricacy.

The presence of large industry players carrying out strategic initiatives will drive optical ground wire cable market share.

The major players operating in the global optical ground wire cable include Prysmian Group, Nexans, NKT Cables, LS Cable & System, Furukawa Electric Co., Fujikura Ltd., Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Co., Fujitsu Optical Communications, Sumitomo Electric Industries, General Cable, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., TE Connectivity, Cablofil, AFL Telecommunications, Senyuan Electric Cable Group Co., Hunan Changsha Cable Co., Jiangsu Yangtze Optical Cable Co., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, OMNIS Cable Co.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the optical ground wire cable market.

The optical ground wire (OPGW) cable market is predominantly led by the Asia-Pacific region. The region's dominance is attributed to robust infrastructure development, particularly in countries like China and India, driving the demand for advanced power transmission and communication solutions. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and a surge in energy consumption have fueled investments in high-voltage transmission networks, where OPGW cables play a vital role. Additionally, government initiatives focusing on smart grid deployments further contribute to the market's growth in the Asia-Pacific. The increasing need for reliable and efficient power transmission, coupled with advancements in telecommunications, solidifies the prominence of OPGW cables in the region's evolving energy landscape.

Key Market Segments: Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Loose Tube Structure Layer Stranding Structure

Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Voltage Level, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Below 220 kV

220 kV – 500 kV Above 500 kV

Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Application , 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Transmission Lines

Distribution Lines Railway Electrification

Optical Ground Wire Cable Market by Regions, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered

