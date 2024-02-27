Copa Airlines Matches Pre-COVID Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copa Airlines, Panama's leading airline, has reached its operational levels from before the pandemic, announced CEO Pedro Heilbron.



In 2023, the airline flew more passengers than before COVID-19. This year, it has more daily flights than before the pandemic.



The company also plans to grow its team to nearly 8,000 this year, with more expected next year.



During a media event in Panama City, Heilbron discussed the airline's future plans. He stressed the importance of investments, creating jobs, and boosting tourism.



These steps counter the challenges of growing hubs in nearby countries and more direct flights.







Heilbron revealed a plan to invest over $1 billion, depending on when manufacturers deliver new planes.



Copa Airlines expects around 60 new planes, aiming for 12 each year for five years.



The CEO is excited about adding destinations and increasing flights. Soon, there will be new flights to Tulum in Mexico, Florianópolis in Brazil, and Raleigh-Durham in the USA.



By next June, Copa aims to reach 85 destinations in 32 countries, with over 370 flights daily. They hope to carry 17.5 million passengers by the end of the year.



Heilbron predicts a 12% growth for Copa Airlines compared to 2023. He credits their success to being one of the most punctual airlines in the Americas and globally.



This reliability is key to the airline's success.

