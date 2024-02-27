Canada introduces bill C-63 to protect children from online threats

(MENAFN) Canada has introduced a new bill, named Bill C-63, with the primary objective of safeguarding children from internet predators and various online threats.



The legislation is designed to address a range of harmful activities, including cyberbullying, content promoting self-harm among children, hate speech, incitement of violence, dissemination of terrorist content, child exploitation, and the sharing of non-consensual images. Under the new law, social platforms will be required to report instances of online child pornography.



Particular attention is being paid to the sharing of intimate images, which has become a growing concern due to the proliferation of deepfake AI technology. Recent incidents, such as the circulation of explicit fake images of superstar Taylor Swift, highlight the urgency of addressing this issue.



In addition to monitoring harmful content, online platforms will also be held accountable for how they utilize such content. The legislation is specifically targeting social media platforms, live-streaming services, and platforms hosting user-uploaded adult content.



Under the umbrella of online services, social platforms are mandated to operate responsibly and "make certain content inaccessible."



Earlier this week, Justice Minister Arif Virani expanded his portfolio by adding the Minister of State (Online Harms) role "to assist" in the enforcement of the new legislation.



The nearly 100-page bill introduced on Monday has not yet been passed, and it is anticipated that there will be vigorous debate among lawmakers regarding its contents. The opposition Conservative party has already labeled the bill as "an attack on freedom of expression," setting the stage for contentious discussions in the legislative process.



During a press conference, Virani emphasized that the government has been meticulous in ensuring that legitimate freedoms are not infringed upon amidst the introduction of the bill.



“It does not undermine freedom of speech,” he stated.

