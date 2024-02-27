US Airman Dies After Setting Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, DC, Feb 27 (NNN-ALJAZEERA) – A member of the United States air force, who had set himself on fire, outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, in an apparent protest against Israel's war in Gaza has died, the Pentagon says.

Aaron Bushnell yelled 'Free Palestine!' then lit himself on fire near the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC.

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, said yesterday.– NNN-ALJAZEERA