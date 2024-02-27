               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Maldivian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev


2/27/2024 3:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure to extend, on behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Maldives and on my own behalf, warm congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to working closely with your Excellency to further strengthen our cooperation and friendly relations. I am assured that we can work together to enhance our cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Mohamed Muizzu

President of the Republic of Maldives"

