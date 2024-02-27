Maldivian President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
It gives me great pleasure to extend, on behalf of the
Government, the people of the Republic of Maldives and on my own
behalf, warm congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election
as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
I look forward to working closely with your Excellency to
further strengthen our cooperation and friendly relations. I am
assured that we can work together to enhance our cooperation for
the benefit of the peoples of our two countries.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Mohamed Muizzu
President of the Republic of Maldives"
MENAFN27022024000195011045ID1107903994
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.