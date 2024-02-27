Turkish benchmark stock index begins trading with modest gain on Tuesday

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading at 9,351.44 points, marking a gain of 0.19 percent or 17.31 points compared to its previous close. The BIST 100 index, which tracks the performance of the top 100 companies listed on the Borsa Istanbul, had concluded the previous session with a decrease of 0.43 percent to 9,334.13 points, accompanied by a daily transaction volume amounting to 133 billion Turkish liras (USD4.28 billion).



As of 10:20 a.m. (GMT0720), the exchange rates of major currency pairs against the Turkish lira were observed. The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was recorded at 31.1390, while the EUR/TRY rate stood at 33.8490, and the GBP/TRY rate was reported as 39.5060. Moreover, the price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,044.35, reflecting the prevailing market conditions, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD81.90, indicating fluctuations in the energy market.



These figures provide insight into the current state of the Turkish financial markets, reflecting movements in stock indices, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices. Investors and analysts closely monitor such data to assess market trends and make informed decisions regarding their investment strategies.

