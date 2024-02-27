Dow Jones, S&P 500 step back from record highs, register losses on Monday

(MENAFN) On Monday, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 experienced losses, stepping back from their recent record-high levels. The Dow saw a decline of 62 points, or 0.16 percent, settling at 39,069, while the S&P 500 dropped by 19 points, or 0.38 percent, closing at 5,069. Similarly, the Nasdaq also experienced a downturn, slipping by 20 points, or 0.13 percent, to conclude the session at 15,976.



During the trading session, the VIX volatility index, commonly known as the fear index, recorded a slight decrease of 0.07 percent, reaching 13.74. In the bond market, the 10-year US Treasury yield saw a decline of 0.27 percent, settling at 4.287 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index exhibited a decrease of 0.15 percent, falling to 103.78, while the euro demonstrated a minor gain of 0.04 percent, reaching USD1.0851 against the greenback. Among precious metals, gold remained unchanged at USD2,031 per ounce, while silver experienced a slight decrease of 0.1 percent, dropping to USD22.50 per ounce.



Moving to the energy sector, oil prices observed modest increases, with the global benchmark Brent crude edging up by 0.04 percent to USD81.73 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude registering a slight gain of 0.06 percent, reaching USD77.66 per barrel.

