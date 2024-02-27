Glenmark Nutrition Awards 2024 Recognize Organizations Combatting Malnutrition In India's Aspirational Districts

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru; February 26, 2024: Glenmark Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., in partnership with Idobro and Impact4Nutrition (incubated by UNICEF), announced the conclusion of the fourth edition of The Glenmark Nutrition Awards in Mumbai. This year's awards were aimed at recognizing those organizations that are playing a major role in combating malnutrition in the aspirational districts in India. The awards received an overwhelming response with over 300 entries from more than 110 districts across the country.



An esteemed jury, chaired by Dr. Satish Agnihotri, Head of Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai; Dr. Rupal Dalal, Professor at IIT Mumbai; and Dr. Raju Jotkar, Senior Consultant at the Motherâ€Child Health & Nutrition Mission, Government of Maharashtra; provided invaluable insights on nutrition advocacy throughout the selection process.



The winners of the Glenmark Nutrition Awards 2024 are:



NGO Category: Ekam Foundation, Virudhnagar, Tamil Nadu, stood out for its dedicated efforts to ensure quality healthcare for underprivileged children and mothers in India.



Open Category: RevolutionAIze Private Limited, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, has transformed child nutrition with MAAP (Malnutrition Assessment and Action Plan), a pioneering AI solution that offers personalized meal plans for early intervention.



Both organizations have been awarded a grant of INR 2,00,000 (Rupees Two lakhs) each to further their transformative projects in their respective aspirational districts.



Speaking at the occasion, Cheryl Pinto, Executive Director - Corporate Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, "I am proud to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our 'Healthy Children, Healthier World' mission through the Glenmark Nutrition Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade serves as a tribute to honor the organizations who are tirelessly working towards combating malnutrition and promoting impactful interventions in the Aspirational Districts across the country. By acknowledging and celebrating their efforts, Glenmark aims to elevate the dialogue surrounding malnutrition, fostering greater awareness and action towards building a healthier future for all."



Karon Shaiva - Chief Impact Officer & MD, Idobro Impact Solutions, stated during the event, "Glenmark Foundation has made malnutrition their mission long before CSR became mandatory and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of that journey to achieve SDG 2 â€ Zero Hunger, a target about which every person should be conscious."



On the occasion, Dr. Raju Jotkar, Senior Consultant at the Motherâ€Child Health & Nutrition Mission, Government of Maharashtra, said, "The definition of Malnutrition not only includes underâ€nutrition, but also overâ€nutrition, along with micronutrient malnutrition. Efforts from NGOs or corporates supplement government efforts in a way that it boosts the national economy in the long run. Hence, it is important to recognize good work and provide support for rolling out these initiatives to the wider audience. The organizers have chosen aspirational districts as the focal point for this competition, reflecting a commendable commitment to directing efforts and awards towards these areas."



As the winner of the award for the NGO Gategory, Subhashree Rajan, Vice President, Partnerships, EKAM Foundation said "We are honored to win the Glenmark Nutrition Award â€ NGO category. Over the last fifteen years, EKAM has been serving the community with a strong focus on preventive interventions that help improve maternal and child health. Our field team, along with the visionary leadership of late Dr. Sailakshmi Balijepally, drives our mission to empower communities at the grassroots level. We are committed to ensuring the survival and wellâ€being of mothers and children, and look forward to our journey with Glenmark and Idobro to take this initiative to the next level."



After winning the award for the open category, Romita Ghosh, Founder, RevolutionAIze Pvt. Ltd. said, "Being recognized as a winner of the Glenmark Nutrition Awards 2024 has been an incredible honor for me and our team. We hold the belief that the engagement of tech startups and the wider ecosystem in discussions about nutrition will play a significant role. The grant received will serve as a catalyst for our efforts in implementing Nutrition Tracking and Monitoring initiatives in the aspirational district of Khandwa, MP; amplifying our mission to combat malnutrition in India. Thank you to the organizers and the esteemed jury for this incredible opportunity!"



Glenmark Foundation has focused on malnutrition as a key issue, giving special attention to children aged 0 to 6 years, as well as pregnant and lactating mothers; using a 360â€degree approach to fighting malnutrition via different programs and interventions. The Glenmark Nutrition Awards are aimed at reaffirming the collective resolve to address malnutrition and promote holistic nutrition solutions across India's diverse landscape.

