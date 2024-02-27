Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 3 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by the Israeli occupation forces in Tubas city, northeastern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release that the martyrs were Ahmad Daraghmeh, 26, Osama Al-Zalat, 31, and Mohammad Bayadesa, 32.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the city and the camp nearby with a number of military vehicles led by a bulldozer, and armed clashes took place.

According to local sources, Israeli bulldozers destroyed the infrastructure in the camp, raided, searched and destroyed multiple houses before withdrawing. (end)

nq













MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107903968