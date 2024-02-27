Qatar Airways To Participate In ITB Berlin

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the industry standard for innovation in aviation, is participating in the global travel and trade event, ITB Berlin, on March 5-7, with the reveal of its second-generation revolutionary MetaHuman, Sama 2.0. The launch will be held at the remodelled Qatar Airways stand on the opening day of the trade show.

The national carrier of Qatar is the first airline in the world to develop a virtual cabin crew. Sama, the world's first AI-powered MetaHuman cabin crew member, will be unveiled in a previously unseen way at this highly anticipated event, spotlighting the future of personalised service and accessibility in air travel.

Sama, powered by digital human creator, UneeQ, is primed to create new benchmarks for future AI implementations, showcasing a level of interaction that is as personal as it is functional. The world leading travel trade show, ITB Berlin, which is a major travel and tourism industry event, showcases a range of travel exhibitors from over 180 countries and five continents, providing over 160,000 visitors with information on new products, services and facilities in the tourism industry.

Qatar Airways welcomes all guests at ITB to visit its new exhibition pavilion and meet Sama 2.0 – the embodiment of exceptional service and hospitality – at the trade fair in Hall 4.2, stand 102.

Sama 2.0 will soon be ready to welcome passengers in Qatar Airways' digital platform, QVerse.

