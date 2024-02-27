Qatar-Japan Ties 'Strong, Ever-Growing'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Highlighting the enduring ties between Japan and Qatar, Ambassador Satoshi Maeda underscored the mutually beneficial partnership during the Japan National Day reception held yesterday, commemorating the 64th birthday of H M Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

In his address, Ambassador Maeda stressed the robust relationship, forged over decades, driven by shared interests in energy security and economic prosperity. He lauded Qatar's role as a crucial and reliable supplier of natural resources, contributing significantly to Japan's energy needs as its largest trading partner.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the contribution of Japanese firms in Qatar's development, particularly in key infrastructure projects such as the Doha Metro and Hamad International Airport.“Their expertise has contributed to Qatar's National Vision 2030, a blueprint for a diversified and knowledge-based economy which Japan supports by both the public and private sectors.”

Highlighting recent diplomatic engagements, Ambassador Maeda recalled Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Qatar last year when he met Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a“strategic partnership.”

Discussions during COP28 in Dubai further reinforced cooperation in energy, economy, and security domains.

Addressing regional concerns, Ambassador Maeda emphasised Japan's support for a two-state solution in Gaza and commended Qatar's mediation efforts, alongside the United States and Egypt, in facilitating humanitarian ceasefires and hostages' release.

The envoy highlighted that“the role of Qatar has become indispensable, not only in terms of energy security, but also for peace and stability of the region in the face of increasing global uncertainties.”

Expressing solidarity with Ukraine amidst escalating tensions, Ambassador Maeda reiterated Japan's commitment to upholding the rule of law and supporting efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully.

The mark the celebration, a traditional cake cutting ceremony was held, led by Minister of Transport, H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti; Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhroo; and Ambassador Maeda, amidst the presence of officials, dignitaries, and the Japanese community in Qatar.

The celebration was further enhanced by renditions of the national anthems of Qatar and Japan performed by students of the Japan School in Doha.