Mol Employees Granted Judicial Officer Status

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of employees of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) took the legal oath before Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, after they were granted the status of judicial officers.

The decision to grant the ministry's employees the status of judicial officers stems from the ministry's efforts to enhance the supervisory role at workplaces and workers' residences in all parts of the state and to facilitate the services provided to beneficiaries.

The designation of some employees as judicial officers contributes to the identification of violations at workplaces. Inspectors are also authorised to access workplaces and workers' residences to identify and report violations in case of non-compliance.

The Ministry of Labour aims to raise the level of control over establishments in different parts of the country, implement and enforce labour legislation, carry out periodic and unannounced inspections at workplaces and residences, educate the public about labour legislation, issue fines and warnings, and ensure that establishments are taking measures to ensure occupational safety and health.