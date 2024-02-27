IFRC leader expresses concern over food security challenges in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, the leader of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) voiced apprehension regarding food security issues in the Gaza Strip.



"A severe food insecurity is looming in Gaza. The risk of hunger is increasing daily, as about 80% of the population already faces emergency or catastrophic acute food insecurity conditions," Jagan Chapagain made this statement on behalf of the IFRC.



According to reports from the Palestine Red Crescent, over a million children and elderly individuals in shelter centers face the threat of dehydration, digestive and respiratory ailments, skin conditions, and anemia.



"This is the harsh reality that people in Gaza face every day. I reiterate my call for a safe & unhindered humanitarian access to facilitate the delivery of vital-lifesaving humanitarian aid," Chapagain stated.



Israel has initiated a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of at least 29,782 people and caused extensive destruction and shortages of essential supplies.



As a consequence of the Israeli military action, 85% of the Gaza Strip's population has been displaced internally, facing acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Moreover, approximately 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or demolished, as reported by the United Nations.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In an interim ruling issued in January, Tel Aviv was ordered to cease genocidal acts and implement measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

