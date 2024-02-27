Hungary’s parliament elects Tamas Sulyok as new leader

(MENAFN) In a parliamentary session held on Monday, Tamas Sulyok was elected as Hungary's new leader, succeeding Katalin Novak, who stepped down amid controversy. Tamas Sulyok, the head of the Constitutional Court, took his oath of office following the approval of a majority of lawmakers.



The decision for Katalin Novak's resignation stemmed from her involvement in a contentious pardon granted to Endre K. in April of the previous year. Endre K. had been convicted of covering up crimes committed by a sexual predator. Specifically, in 2018, Endre K. was sentenced to over three years in prison for pressuring victims to retract their allegations of sexual abuse within a state-run children's home. The director of the children's home, during the same period, received an eight-year sentence for the abuse of at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.



The controversial aspect of Novak's decision lay in her pardon of two dozen individuals just prior to Pope Francis' visit to Hungary in April. Consequently, former Justice Minister Judit Varga, who countersigned the presidential pardon, also resigned as a Member of Parliament and chair of parliament’s European Affairs Committee.



It's noteworthy that Katalin Novak made history by becoming Hungary’s first-ever female president in May 2022. However, the decision to step down was prompted by the controversy surrounding the pardon and its implications for the judicial system and public trust in governance.

