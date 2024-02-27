Expedia online travel platform intends to reduce workforce by 1,500 positions

(MENAFN) On Monday, Expedia, a US-based online travel platform, announced its intention to reduce its workforce by 1,500 positions worldwide as part of its ongoing assessment of resource allocation.



"Given the recent completion of many significant technical milestones in Expedia Group’s transformation, the business continues to evaluate the appropriate allocation of resources to ensure the most important work continues to be prioritized," it stated in a release. "As a result, this year, we will be reviewing our operations, which we expect will result in approximately 1,500 roles being impacted across the globe."



"While this review will result in the elimination of some roles, it also allows the company to invest in core strategic areas for growth. Consultation with local employee representatives, where applicable, will occur before making any final decisions," it further mentioned.



Expedia stated in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that total pre-tax charges and cash expenditures associated with the restructuring plan are anticipated to range from $80 million to $100 million, primarily attributed to employee severance and compensation benefits costs.



Headquartered in Seattle, the firm operates travel metasearch engines such as Expedia, Hotels.com, Orbitz, and Trivago, offering access to over three million lodging facilities and flights from more than 500 airlines on its websites.



Numerous companies in the US technology sector have initiated job cuts since the final quarter of the previous year due to challenges related to decreased income and declining advertisement revenue. Among those that have laid off workers by the thousands since the last quarter of 2023 include DocuSign, Snap, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, as well as Google's parent company, Alphabet.

