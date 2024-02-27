IMF: global economy nears soft landing, but growth continues to be subdued

(MENAFN) In a report released on Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated that the global economy seems to be heading towards a soft landing. However, it emphasized that economic activity and growth prospects continue to be subdued.



"The cyclical position of G20 countries has proven stronger than previously anticipated as disinflation has so far proceeded without triggering a recession and emerging market economies have demonstrated improved resilience," the statement comes from the G20 Surveillance Note, published ahead of the G20's Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting scheduled to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil from February 28-29.



A soft landing refers to a scenario in which a central bank increases interest rates to a level that causes an economic slowdown, thus preventing a recession from occurring.



"Looking ahead, monetary policy is expected to loosen somewhat in 2024. However, medium-term growth prospects remain subdued—reflecting secular trends and challenges including weak productivity growth, ageing, geoeconomic fragmentation and climate vulnerabilities," the report mentioned.



The IMF indicated that global economic growth might exceed expectations if disinflation occurs more rapidly than anticipated, prompting an earlier easing of monetary policy.



However, the institution cautioned that further spikes in commodity prices, ongoing tightness in the labor market, or renewed tensions in the supply chain could reignite inflationary pressures.



"An appropriate combination of fiscal and monetary policy will be critical to delivering debt, price, and financial stability," the report noted.



In addition, the IMF emphasized that G20 policymakers need to intensify their efforts to address the threat of climate change, facilitate the realization of Africa's growth potential, enhance the resilience of the international monetary system, and ensure that the adoption of artificial intelligence delivers widespread benefits.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107903923