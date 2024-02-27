Highly Integrated Supply Chain Network And Immersion Of Advanced Technology In Logistics Is Likely To Boost The Logistics Services Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Logistics Service is one of the fundamental processes in a wide range of business. It primarily comprise procurement, transportation, warehousing and distribution.

Logistics Services is the major part of supply chain management that plans, executes and regulates the efficiency and effectiveness back and forth. The intricacy of logistics can be reshaped, visualized, evaluated, and optimized with the use of simulation software. Optimum utilization of the resources is the main aim of all logistics field. In the domestic market, logistics services, is an amalgamation of freight, courier, third party and fourth party logistics that possess significant business earning potential.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global logistics services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Logistics Services Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



The transportation and logistics services industry in North America is highly competitive. According to the SelectUSA, a program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce, spending in the U.S. logistics and transportation industry summed USD 1.4 trillion in 2016 and near about 7.5% of U.S. GDP was contributed by the sector that year. Highly integrated supply chain network connects consumers and producers through multiple transportation modes, including freight rail, truck transport, maritime transport, and air and express delivery services. On the other hand, Canada has witnessed strong growth from the last few years owing to general economic recovery. Improving economy has stimulated an increase in retail sales, manufacturing outputs, boosting demand for industry services. Moreover, increasing consumer spending behaviour is likely to fuel industrial, retail, and trade activity. As a result of this, fright volumes will soar, leveraging demand for logistics services in North America. Additionally, multinational and domestic firms present in the region, offer tailor-made logistics and transportation solutions that ensure customers are being served efficiently.

Logistics services market in the Asia Pacific is driven by developing economies such as China and India. According to, the U.S. Department of Commerce's, there are about 37,175 registered food processing units in India. Deep penetration of e-commerce business, economic renaissance, and recent GST implementation are the major factors imputing to the growth of the logistics services market in the region. Outsourcing business processes, and supply chain activities further drive the growth of the market. Tremendous investment by government to enhance fright transport mediums across the emerging countries of the region is projected to bolster warehousing and logistic demand during the assessment period 2019-2026. Newly establishing low- cost manufacturing units and continued retail interpretation provides various growth opportunities for third-party logistics services.

European logistics services market has been gained notable growth in global logistics services market and this growth is likely to remain the same during the forecast period 2019-2026. Extensive infrastructure investment, dynamic shift in supply chain, external and internal macroeconomics conditions are expected to drive the European logistics market.

Segmental Insights

The global logistics services market is segmented by logistics model, deployment model, end-use industries and region.

On the basis of logistics model, the logistics services market is segmented into 1st party logistics (1 PL), 2nd party logistics (2 PL), 3rd party logistics (3 PL), and 4th party logistics (4 PL). The emergence of big data and the availability of industry-specific logistics services primarily drives the growth of 3rd party logistics market. Variety of transportation facilities increased shipping practices have empowered service providers to improve their supply chain network. Moreover, the growing popularity of IoT (Internet of things)-based services and the advent of automation in logistics business provide new growth opportunities in the logistics services market throughout the forecast period 2019-2026.

On account of the deployment model, the logistics services market is categorized into roadway, airway, waterway, and railway. Improvement in roadway infrastructure has come across as a fundamental reason for the social integration and economic development in various regions. In terms of revenue, the roadway deployment model is likely to hold a significant share of the logistics services market whereas considering volume, waterway freight accounted for a considerable amount of share in the global logistics services market. Easy accessibility, reliability, flexibility in operation, and availability of door-to-door services have allowed roadway transport to gain high pace and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use verticals, the logistics services market is segmented into industrial & manufacturing, retail, healthcare, oil and gas, and others. Growing industrialization coupled with a rise in number of manufacturing units in the high-growth economies particularly in China, India and Mexico has spurred the increase in outsourcing of logistics services. The retail sector is putting efforts to outsource their logistic operation to 3rd party providers to cope up with the related

Logistics Services Market Segmentation

By Logistics Model



1 PL

2 PL

3 PL

4 PL



By Deployment Model



Roadway

Airway

Waterway

Railway



By End-User



Industrial & Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Others



Regions Covered:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America





MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA









" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN27022024004597010339ID1107903901