Ubiquity Of AI In Automating Business Processes To Drive The Autonomous Agents Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Artificial intelligence is gaining prominence on account of the introduction of state-of-art technologies such as self-driving cars, advanced robotics, voice assistance, and analytics solutions. Facilitated with concepts such as machine learning, deep learning, cloud technology, sensor fusion, and computer vision, AI empowers strategies for complex decision making. Thus, autonomous agents integrated with such concepts further support sophisticated decision making, offering a positive approach towards the growth of the autonomous agent market in the coming years. An increasing number of organizations are focusing on automating their business processes, which is further accelerating the demand for autonomous agents.

Cloud-based Deployment to Surpass On-Premise Deployment

On account of the agility offered by cloud deployment, various industry verticals are embracing the technology to improve business operations. Several enterprises are inclined towards adopting advanced technologies such as cloud, AI, deep learning, and machine learning to automate their business processes. Thus, the rising demand for automating business processes is expected to drive the demand for autonomous agents in the near future.

Automation in Mobility & Transport to Create Growth Prospects

As customers demand a more convenient driving experience, technological advancements are leading to disruptions in the automotive industry. The integration of services to automate and enhance on-demand multimodal transportation for riders is expected to drive the autonomous vehicle business. For instance, in February 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. announced that Lyft, Inc. is going 'all-in' for using its cloud services to improve its U.S.-based ride-sharing services, enabling self-driving technology.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in the autonomous agent market on account of the rapid and early adoption of innovative technologies in the region. Leading players in the retail industry, such as Walmart and Amazon, are embracing technologies such as AI, deep learning, and computer vision to offer enhanced customer experience, which is fueling the growth of the autonomous agents market.



Connectivity and communication are vital aspects in the development of a vehicle. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the auto industry is the largest private investor in R&D with an investment of approx. USD 60.94 billion annually in Europe. The confluence of advancements in the automotive industry and AI-powered systems to meet the demands of growing network and digitization is projected to drive the demand for autonomous agents in the region.

In Asia-Pacific, automation of business processes and activities is expected to drive the autonomous agents market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. The rising adoption of artificial intelligence is reshaping the enterprise business landscape, which is further expected to provide impetus to market growth in the region.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global autonomous agent market are Oracle, IBM Corporation, Badger Technologies, SAP, AWS, SAS, and Infosys, among others.



In July 2019, Aptiv and Lyft entered into a new partnership with the National Federation of the Blind on self-driving for low-vision riders. This partnership aims to work concurrently with the National Federation of the Blind, ensuring that their pilot fully-autonomous ride-hailing network is accessible to riders who are visually impaired or have low vision.

In January 2019, Molex, Accenture, and Amazon Web Services co-developed edge computing and voice assistant capabilities to the Molex automotive ethernet network platform powering NextGen autonomous vehicles



Autonomous Agent Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type



Cloud

On-Premise



By Organization Size



SMEs

Large Enterprises



By Industry



IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Transportation and Mobility

Healthcare

Others



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific





Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA)



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA









