North America To Grow Dock Floats Market At A Considerable Rate During The Assessment Period


2/27/2024 2:55:14 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) North America is a significant global export hub for various goods and services and home to the world's largest coastline. Furthermore, the number of recreational sports played in the U.S has increased manifold in the last few years. According to the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), the average participation in recreational sports has increased by around 3.6% in the last decade. The increase in the population of people in the coastal states such as Florida, San Francisco, and other states have boosted the demand for dock floats to dock personal yacht and janskies. The further increase in inland transportation in the region is estimated to drive demand for dock floats used to load and unload goods. The aforementioned factors are estimated to make North America a considerable growth region during the dock floats' assessment period.

Dock Floats Market
COVID-19: Impact Analysis
The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has managed to cease the world's normal functioning. One of the major industries at the receiving end of the pandemic is the shipping and maritime industry. The other problems leading to affect the shipping industry are port closures, demand for cargos, disputes between charters and owners due to loss of money and time, and disputes in laytime settlements. The decrease in demand from the shipping industry is anticipated to hamper the growth prospects of dock floats used extensively in the shipping and marine industry. Furthermore, with the loss of jobs and decreasing disposable incomes, the demand for recreational marine sports and activities has also taken a hit due to increased local lockdowns and social distancing norms in various countries. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the assessment period.
Dock Floats Market: Key Players

SF Marina System USA
Marinetek
Bellingham Marine Industries
MEECO SULLIVAN
The Marina Company
Walcon Marine
Wahoo Docks
MariCorp U.S.
TRANSPAC MARINAS, INC.
CANDOCK

Dock Floats Market: Segmentation
By Material

Wood
Metal
Plastics and Composites
Concrete


By Application

Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government

By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
Italy
The U.K.
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

Middle East

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Qatar
Oman
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of Africa


