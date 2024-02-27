North America To Grow Dock Floats Market At A Considerable Rate During The Assessment Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) North America is a significant global export hub for various goods and services and home to the world's largest coastline. Furthermore, the number of recreational sports played in the U.S has increased manifold in the last few years. According to the American Time Use Survey (ATUS), the average participation in recreational sports has increased by around 3.6% in the last decade. The increase in the population of people in the coastal states such as Florida, San Francisco, and other states have boosted the demand for dock floats to dock personal yacht and janskies. The further increase in inland transportation in the region is estimated to drive demand for dock floats used to load and unload goods. The aforementioned factors are estimated to make North America a considerable growth region during the dock floats' assessment period.



COVID-19: Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has managed to cease the world's normal functioning. One of the major industries at the receiving end of the pandemic is the shipping and maritime industry. The other problems leading to affect the shipping industry are port closures, demand for cargos, disputes between charters and owners due to loss of money and time, and disputes in laytime settlements. The decrease in demand from the shipping industry is anticipated to hamper the growth prospects of dock floats used extensively in the shipping and marine industry. Furthermore, with the loss of jobs and decreasing disposable incomes, the demand for recreational marine sports and activities has also taken a hit due to increased local lockdowns and social distancing norms in various countries. All these factors are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Dock Floats Market: Key Players



SF Marina System USA

Marinetek

Bellingham Marine Industries

MEECO SULLIVAN

The Marina Company

Walcon Marine

Wahoo Docks

MariCorp U.S.

TRANSPAC MARINAS, INC.

CANDOCK



Dock Floats Market: Segmentation

By Material



Wood

Metal

Plastics and Composites

Concrete





By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

Italy

The U.K.

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Africa





