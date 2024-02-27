Europe To Hold The Largest Share In The Global Train Control And Management System Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A train control and management system performs processing, distribution, and control functions to facilitate the smooth running of a train. These systems provide improved consistency with short trip times, enhance the speed of the train, as well as the safety and security of passengers, staff, and assets. Governments across the world are investing in improving and upgrading the current transportation infrastructure, which is driving the growth of the train control and management system market.

Segment Insights

The global train control and management system can be segmented on the basis of train type, component, train control solution, and region. On the basis of train type, the market can be segmented into metros and high-speed trains, electric multiple units, and diesel multiple units. Metros and high-speed trains are registering demand due to increasing infrastructure investments around the globe. For instance, Colombia invested USD 4.4 billion in the Bogota metro rail project, while Saudi Arabia invested USD 22.5 Billion in metro rail infrastructure.

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into vehicle control units, mobile communication gateway, human-machine interface, and others. Mobile communication gateway is pegged to be the fastest-growing segment. Enhanced safety, security, and operational efficiency and on-board video surveillance drive the demand for this segment.

On the basis of train control solution, the market can be segmented into positive train control, communication-based train control, and integrated train control. Benefits such as reduced maintenance cost and enhanced interoperability of the communication-based train control system drive the growth of the segment.

Regional Insight

Europe holds the largest share of the train control and management system market. High adoption of advanced technology in railways and government support have equipped Europe with one of the most technologically advanced railway infrastructures in the world. Countries in the region are adopting automated metros and high-speed trains, which propels market growth in the region. Further, the presence of train control and management system manufacturers also contributes to the growth momentum.



North America is the fastest-growing market for train control and management systems, followed by Asia-Pacific. The government support and funding in the development and implementation of fast trains and metro trains have been accelerating the demand for these systems in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to observe pronounced growth in the train control and management system market, on account of the increasing investments in the development of railway network infrastructure. For instance, the Southeast Asia railway network is a boon for international corporates due to several ongoing railway projects in the region. The Thai government is expected to spend USD 5.5 billion for the construction of a 252-kilometer line connecting Bangkok to its northeast border. Malaysia's expected USD 85 billion transport investment to 2020, USD 75 billion is dedicated to railway development with the latest IT technology.

The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region is slated to witness significant market growth in the train control and management system market, with railway operators in the region adopting digital technologies. Upcoming projects in the region promote the highest levels of safety and reliability, which is accelerating the demand for train control and management systems. For instance, the technological innovations incorporated in the new railway project in South America include Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling systems, automated driving, air conditioning at stations, passenger information, and platform screen doors.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Bombardier Inc. (Canada), Siemens AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Leroy Automation (France), Amaronia Rail Ltd. (Finland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), MEN Mikro Elektronik GmbH (Germany), ASELSAN A. (Turkey), DEUTA-WERKE GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Eke Group (Finland), Strukton Rail (Netherlands), CRSC (China), Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany), Alstom SA (France), CAF Group (Spain), ABB (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), HUBER+SUHNER (Denmark), Wabtec Corporation (U.S.), Medha Servo Drives Private Limited (India), UniControls a.s. (U.S.), and Quester Tangent (Canada).

A few established players dominate the global train control and management system market. Participants, in a bid to augment their market share, are relying on expansion, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. They are also focusing on expanding their product portfolios to sustain their presence amid the competition.

In 2018, Alstom was awarded a contract by Bane NOR, the Norwegian railway authority, to equip the entire Norwegian railway fleet with ERTMS on-board train control solution and maintain the system for up to 25 years.

Train Control and Management System Market Segmentation

By Train Type



Metros & High-Speed Trains

Electric Multiple Units

Diesel Multiple Units



By Component



Vehicle Control Unit

Mobile Communication Gateway

Human Machine Interface

Others



By Train Control Solution



Positive Train Control

Communication-Based Train Control

Integrated Train Control



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America and Middle East and Africa





