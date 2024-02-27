Rising Use Of PUF Panels In Construction Activities Drives The PUF Panel Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) PUF panels are extensively used in the construction industry as they are made with three separate elements. The PUF panel market is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction projects across the globe. PUF panels protect interiors against extreme weather conditions, sound, and sudden breakout of fires. The PUF panel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period on account of its rapid installation, coupled with cost-effectiveness and light weightiness compared to other sandwich panels.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc across the globe. Several industries have got severely hit by the pandemic, one of which is the construction industry. As per the data provided by the 'Office for National Statistics (ONS),' in March 2020, the construction output fell by 5.9% in the U.K. Similarly, private new housing has decreased by 6.4% and private commercial construction fell by 7.1% in March 2020. However, the industry is estimated to recover in the first half of 2021. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq with extreme temperatures are projected to be the largest consumers of PUF panels post-COVID-19.



Key Players



Sintex Industries

Tata Steel

Areco Group

Multicolor® Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.

NCI Building Systems

Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG

Zhong Jie Group

Manni Group

ArcelorMittal

Hoeschbausysteme GmbH

Assan Panel A.S.

Nucor Building Systems

Kingspan Group

Invespanel

DANA Group of Companies

AcmeCleantech Solutions Limited

EPACK Polymers (P) Ltd.



PUF Panel Market: Segmentation

By Type



Coldwell Wall Panel

Strupan Roof Panel

Isoclad



By Foam Density



Up to 40 kg/m3

Above 40kg/m3



By Application



Industrial Building

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Cold Storage

Warehouse



By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Asia Pacific





Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East





Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa









