Rising Use Of PUF Panels In Construction Activities Drives The PUF Panel Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) PUF panels are extensively used in the construction industry as they are made with three separate elements. The PUF panel market is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing construction projects across the globe. PUF panels protect interiors against extreme weather conditions, sound, and sudden breakout of fires. The PUF panel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period on account of its rapid installation, coupled with cost-effectiveness and light weightiness compared to other sandwich panels.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc across the globe. Several industries have got severely hit by the pandemic, one of which is the construction industry. As per the data provided by the 'Office for National Statistics (ONS),' in March 2020, the construction output fell by 5.9% in the U.K. Similarly, private new housing has decreased by 6.4% and private commercial construction fell by 7.1% in March 2020. However, the industry is estimated to recover in the first half of 2021. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq with extreme temperatures are projected to be the largest consumers of PUF panels post-COVID-19.
Key Players
Sintex Industries
Tata Steel
Areco Group
Multicolor® Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd.
NCI Building Systems
Romakowski GmbH & Co. KG
Zhong Jie Group
Manni Group
ArcelorMittal
Hoeschbausysteme GmbH
Assan Panel A.S.
Nucor Building Systems
Kingspan Group
Invespanel
DANA Group of Companies
AcmeCleantech Solutions Limited
EPACK Polymers (P) Ltd.
PUF Panel Market: Segmentation
By Type
Coldwell Wall Panel
Strupan Roof Panel
Isoclad
By Foam Density
Up to 40 kg/m3
Above 40kg/m3
By Application
Industrial Building
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Cold Storage
Warehouse
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Asia Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
