Nanosatellite And Microsatellite Exploring The Possibilities Of Small Launch Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The nanosatellite is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in miniature technology have increased the demand for nano and microsatellites in civil, government, commercial, and military sectors. Increasing programs such as earth observation, climate study, and meteorology have compelled the manufacturers to design and develop hyper-spectral imaging systems with multiple satellite compatibility. Key vendors are collaborating with software providers from across the globe to offer the best services to end-users.

Increased demands from NASA, the U.S. Department of Defence, and other research organizations and telecommunication sectors are significantly driving the market. The commercial sector is expected to gain rapid growth in the upcoming years due to the rising demand for lightweight satellites in various applications. Additionally, government initiatives and public-private partnerships are focused on allocating extended budgets for R&D of high technology and low-cost nano and Pico satellites. Researchers are also working on developing a high rate of small satellite transceivers due to massive infrastructural modernizations and data transfer technologies.



Some of the Notable Developments in the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market



In March 2020, Kleos Space announced the launch of its Scouting Mission satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space center in India. The satellite will be launched aboard PSLV C49, a rideshare mission conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and featuring satellites from other organizations, including Spire Global. The satellite is set to deliver near real-time intelligence over key regions of maritime interest

In March 2020, NASA collaborated with nine university teams regarding the development of small satellites and spacecraft technologies. NASA plans to return humans to the moon by 2024, with the help of SmallSats. Thus, the agency is involved in the development of shoebox-sized spacecraft that can easily operate in low earth orbit and is capable to carry-out complex lunar operation missions

Spaceflight is providing mission management and rideshare integration services on Arianespace's mission on its Vega launch vehicle. Arianespace has announced to launch 53 microsatellites, Nanosatellite, and CubeSats, including 28 payloads from Spaceflight customers Satellogic, Planet, Swarm Technologies, and an undisclosed organization in late March 2020

Spaceflight Industries, Spaceflight's parent company, recently entered into an agreement to sell Spaceflight's rideshare business to Japan's Mitsui and Yamasa. Spaceflight is likely to operate as an independent U.S.-based company, with a 50/50 joint venture ownership stake by Mitsui and Yamasa



Competitive Landscape



GomSpace

Lockheed Martin

L3Harris

Sierra Nevada Corporation

AAC Clyde Space

Planet Labs

NanoAvionics

Innovative Solutions In Space

SpaceQuest

Raytheon

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Dauria Aerospace

Axelspace Corporation

Sky and Space Global

Kepler



Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segmentation



By Type



Nanosatellite

Microsatellite



By Application



Government

Defense

Civil



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





