Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Share, Growth, Forecast To 2029

(MENAFN- Straits Research) One of the significant reasons impeding market expansion is the high cost of cancer treatment. The price might range from USD 10,000 to USD 200,000 on average, depending on the nation and its healthcare system. Until 2017, many individuals in the world's major emerging countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico, spent money from their own pockets.

However, the situation has shifted. More individuals are purchasing healthcare plans. In reality, these countries have the world's lowest healthcare insurance coverage. More than 500 million individuals have health insurance in India now, up from less than 300 million in 2016.

Furthermore, with the growing number of working women in India and China, most businesses have begun to provide them with free health insurance. The Indian government has started to provide insurance up to USD 10,000 at less than USD 10 a year, increasing the availability of health insurance. As a result, more people are likely to consult oncologists since they are less concerned about the expense of therapy.

Expanding Opportunities in the Emerging Economies

Developing nations such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia provide profitable opportunities for industry participants. More people are relocating to cities as these nations' urbanization accelerates. This has prompted the government and corporate sector to invest in expanding their healthcare infrastructure. Government hospitals lack the necessary technologies, and thus private hospitals invest heavily in new technologies to attract more patients and benefit from the existing shortfall in public healthcare.

Additionally, governments are also providing various incentives for the construction of new hospitals, such as cheap or free land, incentives for each patient's treatment, subsidies on treatment costs, and accessible loan facilities for purchasing necessary machinery, among other things. As a result, many private companies construct hospitals and extend their network to develop their brand and market reach.



Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic had an adverse effect on all the economies around the world. The early months of the pandemic saw a reduction in the number of outpatients, frequency of doctor visits, and surgical procedures. The major reasons behind this are fear of contracting infection, strict lockdown guidelines, public transport issues, a ban on interstate travel, etc.

All the healthcare facilities worldwide followed stringent protocols for protecting cancer or other terminally ill patients from contracting the infection. The other side of the coin is that patients with cancer received a delay in treatments, follow-up sessions, radiation therapies, infusion therapies, and surgeries. Recently, the United Kingdom predicted that delays in diagnosis and treatment of cancer might surge the mortality rate by 9.6% in the next five years.

Regional Insights

The healthcare infrastructure in North America is well-established. The United States has the most significant market share for breast lesion localization methods. Pharmaceutical and healthcare providers are well-represented in the United States. In addition, the country invests billions of dollars each year on healthcare infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the United States government goes overhead to make healthcare cheap for everyone by granting reimbursement and incentives for some therapies, particularly cancer treatments. The most significant market for breast lesion localization methods is in Europe. More than 576,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer by 2020, and more than 355,000 cases were diagnosed in the EU-27. Breast cancer is less common in Europe than in the United States.

According to our research, over 35% of breast cancers are detected in women under 50, and 1 in 11 women acquire cancer by 74. Breast cancer is the most common and leading cause of mortality among women, and it kills more than 16% of all women diagnosed with breast cancer every year. According to the WHO, over 127,000 died from breast cancer in 2020, and over 91,800 of them were from the EU-27.

Key Highlights



The global breast lesion localization market was valued at USD 571.62 million in 2017, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2029

The global breast lesion localization market is segmented as wire localization, radioisotope localization, magnetic localization, and others. The wire localization section has acquired ~40% of the market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% by 2029

The market can be divided into tumor identification sentinel lymph node identification by usage. The tumor identification section is predicted to grow at an elevated CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Regionally, the market is categorized as America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. America and Europe are the primary markets for breast lesion localization methods.

North America acquired more than 35% of the market share in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2029.



Market News



January 2021 – Hologic, Inc., an innovative medical technology company focused on improving women's health, announced it had completed the acquisition of SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, a leader in biopsy site markers and localization technologies for approximately USD 64 million. The company was previously owned by E-Med Solutions GmbH, Berlin, a group of investors led by German private equity company Westlake Partners.



Global Breast Lesion Localization Market: Segmentation

By Type



Wire Localization

Radioisotope Localization

Magnetic Localization

Others



By Usage



Tumor Identification

Sentinel Lymph Node Identification



By Regions



America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America and the Middle East and Africa





