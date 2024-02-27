Multiple Electrolytes Injection Market Share, Growth Analysis, Forecast To 2029

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Fluids and minerals (such as sodium and potassium) lost due to diarrhea and vomiting are replaced with medication electrolytes. It aids in the prevention or treatment of dehydration. An adequate amount of fluids and minerals are essential for the body's optimal functioning.

One such example is PLASMA-LYTE 56 and 5% Dextrose Injection. It is a Multiple Electrolytes and Dextrose Injection, Type 1, USP, which has sterile, nonpyrogenic consistency. It is generally used for fluid and electrolyte replenishment. It also acts as a caloric supply in a single-dose container for intravenous administration.

Multiple electrolyte injection is an intravenous crystalloid solution with variable electrolyte formulations depending on the market. The solution has a composition that closely resembles the electrolyte contents, osmolality, and pH of human physiological plasma. An electrolyte imbalance can ensue if the body has too much or too little water. Electrolytes are minerals found in the blood, tissues, and other body components, and the fact that they have an electrical charge is reflected in their name.

Electrolyte Abnormalities in Children to Drive Demand for Multiple Electrolytes Injection

Multiple electrolytes injection is usually prescribed for a combination of electrolytes. Thus, it is used as a water source, calorie, electrolyte, or alkalinizing agent. An electrolyte imbalance can happen if a child becomes dehydrated. Children have a higher risk of dehydration than adults due to their smaller stature and rapid fluid and electrolyte metabolism. If a kid sweats excessively or becomes ill with severe vomiting or diarrhea, an electrolyte imbalance may necessitate medical intervention. High temperature and urination-inducing drugs are also risk factors.

Further, an electrolyte imbalance may be more likely in a child with an underlying health issue, such as thyroid, heart, or renal disease. Electrolyte abnormalities are particularly common in children with cancer who have had a bone marrow transplant or are taking specific chemotherapy medicines. Dehydration is a leading cause of death and illness in newborns and young children worldwide. Every year, around 760,000 children suffer from diarrheal sickness around the world. These instances are expected to boost the demand for multiple electrolytes injections during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19

The unexpected breakout of COVID-19 has substantially impacted several industry verticals worldwide. Global manufacturing and trade have been halted due to the pandemic. Since 2020, nearly every country has seen a significant increase in impacted cases. Furthermore, the lack of a cure or vaccine for the virus has prompted many industrial players to implement countermeasures to lessen the infection's impact on their operations.

According to the Global Change Data Lab, an associate of the University of Oxford, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States were over 1.79 million on June 1, 2020, and had risen to over 5.99 million by August 31, 2020. In addition, some evidence has been shown in early COVID-19 investigations that electrolyte issues, such as sodium, potassium, chloride, and calcium imbalances, may also be present when patients appear. This is expected to impact multiple electrolytes injection market growth positively.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe are the two most dominant markets for multiple electrolytes injection. The increasing prevalence of kidney and heart diseases, rise in launch and approval of products, and adoption of innovative marketing strategies by market players are driving the multiple electrolytes injection market growth in the North American region. The presence of major market players headquartered in the US, technology adoption, and strong supply chain facilities are being accepted more readily.

Several small-scale and well-known brands have entered the Asia-Pacific electrolyte mix industry, fueling market competition. Several brands are also improving their products' overall quality and effectiveness through research and development. Furthermore, many pharma companies are expanding their product lines to get a stronger footing in the competitive electrolyte mix industry. Moreover, the lack of regulatory and cultural inhibitions and the presence of market players with established R&D facilities are augmenting the growth of the multiple electrolytes injection market in Asia-Pacific.

Key Highlights



The global multiple electrolytes injection market was valued at USD 8,994.00 million in 2019, and it is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.90 % from 2021 to 2029.

Based on type, the multiple electrolytes injection market is divided into 250ml/Bag, 500ml/Bag, 1000ml/Bag. The 250ml/Bag type segment acquired the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period.

By application, the multiple electrolytes injection market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The hospitals segment pegged the largest market share in 2021, followed by the pharmacies segment.

The multiple electrolytes injection market is geographically divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Americas and Europe are the two major markets for multiple electrolytes injection, and the markets are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% and 8.06%, respectively.



Global Multiple Electrolytes Injection Market: Segmentation

By Type



250ml/Bag

500ml/Bag

1000ml/Bag



By Application



Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World





