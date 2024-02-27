Research And Academic Institutes To Contribute Significantly To The Growth Of The Beaker Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Academic institutes play an important role in R&D activities when it comes to the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Various research centers and government organizations have collaborated with academic institutes for the development of new medications for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, lysosome storage diseases, and impaired metabolic pathways, among others. Academic research laboratories play an essential role in the development of medical products and are largely supported by local government authorities. As per the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, higher education institutes account for approximately 13% of the total USD 580 billion spent on R&D in the U.S.
Table: R&D Expenditures at Universities and Colleges, by Field, 2016
By Field
Total Expenditures
Federal Expenditures
Computer and information sciences
2,078
1,443
Geosciences, atmospheric sciences, and ocean sciences
3,088
1,993
Life sciences
40,888
21,798
Mathematics and statistics
682
444
Physical sciences
4,894
3,287
Psychology
1,219
761
Social sciences
2,367
899
Sciences nec
1,077
465
Engineering
11,382
6,583
Non-S&E
4,161
1,120
North America to Hold Substantial Share in the Global Beaker Market
Got questions about your regional growth of
Beaker Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
North America is the frontrunner when it comes to technological development on account of the continuous spending on the research activities. Healthcare infrastructure in North America, especially in the U.S., is considered as one of the most developed healthcare infrastructures in the world. Rising demand for beakers for R&D activities across the academic level as well as industrial-scale drives the regional market. The region is also backed by the presence of the largest beaker manufactures as well as the largest suppliers of raw materials, including borosilicate glass. Surging demand for central laboratory services, including advanced diagnostics, routine, and safety analysis, is likely to fuel the research activities in the healthcare sector in North America.
Key Players
Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
Becton
Bellco Glass, Inc.
Duran
BRAND Gmbh Co KG
Dickinson and Company
Corning
Research Products LL
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Kimble Chase Life Science
Beaker Market: Segmentation
By Material
Glass
Plastic
By Construction
Low Form
Flat Form
Tall Form
By End-User
Contract research organization
Research and Academic Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Healthcare Facilities
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Europe
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN27022024004597010339ID1107903891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.