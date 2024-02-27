Research And Academic Institutes To Contribute Significantly To The Growth Of The Beaker Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Academic institutes play an important role in R&D activities when it comes to the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. Various research centers and government organizations have collaborated with academic institutes for the development of new medications for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, lysosome storage diseases, and impaired metabolic pathways, among others. Academic research laboratories play an essential role in the development of medical products and are largely supported by local government authorities. As per the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, higher education institutes account for approximately 13% of the total USD 580 billion spent on R&D in the U.S.

Table: R&D Expenditures at Universities and Colleges, by Field, 2016









By Field





Total Expenditures





Federal Expenditures









Computer and information sciences











2,078











1,443









Geosciences, atmospheric sciences, and ocean sciences











3,088











1,993









Life sciences









40,888









21,798









Mathematics and statistics













682













444









Physical sciences











4,894











3,287









Psychology











1,219













761









Social sciences











2,367













899









Sciences nec











1,077













465









Engineering









11,382











6,583









Non-S&E











4,161











1,120









North America to Hold Substantial Share in the Global Beaker Market



North America is the frontrunner when it comes to technological development on account of the continuous spending on the research activities. Healthcare infrastructure in North America, especially in the U.S., is considered as one of the most developed healthcare infrastructures in the world. Rising demand for beakers for R&D activities across the academic level as well as industrial-scale drives the regional market. The region is also backed by the presence of the largest beaker manufactures as well as the largest suppliers of raw materials, including borosilicate glass. Surging demand for central laboratory services, including advanced diagnostics, routine, and safety analysis, is likely to fuel the research activities in the healthcare sector in North America.



Key Players



Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Becton

Bellco Glass, Inc.

Duran

BRAND Gmbh Co KG

Dickinson and Company

Corning

Research Products LL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Kimble Chase Life Science



Beaker Market: Segmentation

By Material



Glass

Plastic



By Construction



Low Form

Flat Form

Tall Form



By End-User



Contract research organization

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Facilities



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Europe



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





