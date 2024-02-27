Tumor Ablation Market Outlook, Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure for the treatment of solid tumors. Unique probes are used to "burn" or "freeze" tumors without surgery. The needle probe is guided and placed into cancer using computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Compared to open surgery, this type of therapy requires less anesthesia, causes minor trauma and discomfort, and patients stay in the hospital for shorter periods and recover faster. Ablation can decrease tumors, which can prolong life, relieve discomfort, and even cure cancer in rare situations.

Market Dynamics

Increase in Cancer Cases and Modern Techniques Boost the Market Growth

Ablation is a procedure that kills a tumor in the liver without removing it. When a patient has a few small tumors and surgery is not an option, this approach can be helpful. Furthermore, patients receiving such treatment are less likely to require hospitalization, resulting in a higher likelihood of ablation system adoption among individuals. An increasing prevalence of breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer is expected to increase demand for ablation technologies used to treat kidney, soft tissue, liver, and bone tumors. As the leading cause of death, cancer is considered a universal health problem. As a result, the rising global prevalence of cancer is expected to provide considerable growth prospects for market players over the forecast period.

Ablation device improvements have improved accuracy, mobility, and cost-effectiveness, prompting market participants to launch and upgrade new devices on a regular basis. Some of the significant technological breakthroughs in the industry are irreversible electroporation, HIFU, cryoablation, and image-guided equipment. Larger and more complex cancers in various organs can now be treated thanks to advancements in existing technology and the advent of innovative ablation procedures. In addition, advances in intraprocedural imaging aim to improve treatment quality and reduce complications. Intraprocedural imaging advancements have improved treatment preparation and provided a precise assessment of the ablation zone during treatment.

Rising Geriatric Population and Need for Non-Invasive Procedures Propel the Global Market

The financial load on the healthcare system is growing as the aging population grows. As the population of the elderly grows, so will the demand for ablation devices for tumor therapy, boosting the market. Furthermore, disorders like cancer and diabetes are pervasive among the elderly, who are more prone to experience complications following chemotherapy or surgical treatment. As the body's primary systems deteriorate with age, the geriatric population is the primary target demographic for noninvasive ablation techniques. As a result, the expanding senior population is expected to drive demand for tumor ablation systems during the projected period.

Several malignant and benign tumors can be treated with minimally invasive procedures to minimize the discomfort, pain, and recovery time associated with traditional surgery. Such procedures may only involve a local anesthetic and may be a viable alternative for many people who are not surgical candidates. Faster healing, smaller incisions, less scarring and pain, better precision, and shorter hospital stays are advantages of minimally invasive surgery. Because procedures including ultrasound, radiofrequency ablation, and laser ablation are minimally invasive, the tumor ablation market is likely to grow over the forecast period due to increased demand for minimally invasive surgery.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share of USD 1,063 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. Government support for excellent healthcare, high disposable income, reimbursement availability, and the increasing prevalence of cancer in the United States and Canada are all factors contributing to its expansion. Europe is the second contributor to the tumor ablation market and is anticipated to hold a market share of USD 1,038 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13%. Public funding in Europe's healthcare system has boosted the market. The growing geriatric population and government cancer support have expanded the market.

The tumor ablation market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth. Collaborative partnerships and bilateral agreements with companies in this region create growth opportunities. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa have the lowest market. Increased geriatric population, cancer prevalence, minimally invasive diagnostics, and public-private partnerships will boost the tumor ablation business.

Key Highlights



The global tumor ablation market was valued at USD 1,210 million in 2021. It is anticipated to generate USD 3,889 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the technology used, radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation are the major shareholders in the global tumor ablation market. The global market for radiofrequency ablation is projected to account for USD 1,089 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Based on the treatment, the tumor ablation market is segmented into surgical ablation, laparoscopic ablation, and percutaneous ablation. Percutaneous ablation is the highest market shareholder and is projected to generate USD 1,453 million at a CAGR of 14.25% by 2030.

Application-wise, prostate cancer is the largest market holder. It is projected to generate USD 892 million at a CAGR of 14.15% by 2030. Lung cancer is anticipated to be the second-largest market holder.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is expected to be valued at USD 1,063 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.25% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players in the Global Tumor Ablation Market

The key players in the global tumor ablation market are



Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Angiodynamics

Galil Medical Inc.

Mermaid Medical

EDAP TMS

Sonacare Medical

Theraclion

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Icecure Medical

HS Hospital Service S.P.A.

Healthtronics Inc.

Misonix



Market News



In April 2021, Medtronic received breakthrough device designation from the US FDA for the Emprint ablation catheter kit. This strategy helped the company strengthen its product portfolio.

In August 2020, Ethicon, a part of Johnson & Johnson, received FDA breakthrough device designation for microwave technology. This strategy assisted the company in enhancing its revenue generation.

In June 2020, Boston Scientific launched a Direct Sense technology. This technology is beneficial for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency for cardiac procedures and may be employed for tumors.

In April 2020, Icecure Medical received breakthrough device designation from the US FDA for Prosense Cryoablation System. This strategy assisted the company in enhancing its product offerings.



Global Tumor Ablation Market: Segmentation

By Technology



Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

Irreversible Electroporation

Laser Beam Thermal Ablation

Other Ablation



By Treatment



Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation



By Application



Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancer



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



MENAFN27022024004597010339ID1107903890