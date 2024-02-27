Ferry sinks in Egypt’s Nile, claiming lives of over 10 laborers

(MENAFN) On Monday, authorities reported that a ferry carrying day laborers sank in the Nile just outside the Egyptian capital, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 out of the 15 people onboard. The Ministry of Manpower stated that the five survivors were taken to a hospital and subsequently discharged. The cause of the sinking remains unclear at present.



The Ministry of Manpower has designated compensation of 200,000 Egyptian pounds (approximately USD6,466) for each family of the deceased and 20,000 Egyptian pounds (USD646) for each of the five injured individuals.



The laborers were on the way to a local construction firm when the tragedy occurred. Local media outlets aired live-stream videos on social media platforms, depicting divers conducting search operations for the deceased while villagers awaited updates on the Nile banks. The incident unfolded in the town of Monshat el-Kanater in Giza, one of the provinces comprising Greater Cairo.



Boating is a common mode of transportation for many Egyptians, particularly in Upper Egypt and the Nile Delta, while sailing along the Nile is a cherished pastime during holidays in the country.



Egypt frequently experiences ferry, railway, and road accidents due to inadequate maintenance and lax regulations. In 2022, two individuals died and eight were reported missing after a small truck they were traveling in slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile. Additionally, in 2015, 35 people lost their lives in a collision between a passenger boat and a scow on the Nile.

