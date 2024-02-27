Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s city of Baalbek kill 2, injure dozens

(MENAFN) On Monday, the 142-day standoff between Israel and Hezbollah along Lebanon's southern border escalated as Israeli warplanes conducted raids on two sites near the city of Baalbek. The strikes, deep in the Bekaa Valley, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and inflicted numerous injuries upon members of Hezbollah, civilians, and personnel from the Lebanese Armed Forces.



Shortly after, an Israeli drone targeted a car in the Al-Majadel plain in Tyre, located in southern Lebanon. While initial reports suggested that Hezbollah members were among those killed in the strike, the identities of the victims remain unknown at this time.



These airstrikes mark the first of their kind on an area west of the city of Baalbek, where Hezbollah has significant presence and infrastructure. Among the casualties were Hussein Ali Younis from Brital and a young man from the town of Chmistar, whose identity has not been disclosed.



Additionally, Lebanese Army soldier Ali Fayyad Salem and his 4-year-old child, Joud, were among four individuals injured in the attacks.



The airstrikes targeted two Hezbollah centers, one located in the Adous plain in Bodai and the other in the town of Haouch Tall Safiyeh, near Baalbek. Initial reports suggested that the two raids targeted “supply warehouses belonging to one of Hezbollah’s institutions.”



Residents shared images of smoke billowing from the two locations captured on their mobile phones. A correspondent for Hezbollah’s official broadcaster reported that one of the two airstrikes "targeted an empty, three-story building."

