Palestinian Authority Premier Mohammed Shtayyeh resigns of government

(MENAFN) On Monday, Palestinian Authority Premier Mohammed Shtayyeh declared that he and his government have tendered their resignations.



“I would like to inform the honorable council and our great people that I placed the government’s resignation at the disposal of Mr. President (Mahmoud Abbas), last Tuesday, and today I submit it in writing,” Shtayyeh conveyed this message in a post on Facebook.



The resignation of the Palestinian Authority (PA) occurs amidst heightened pressure from the United States to initiate reforms and enhance governance within the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Criticism of the PA's perceived corruption has been voiced by both US politicians and Palestinians.



Established in the mid-1990s, the PA serves as an interim government following the signing of the Oslo Accords between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel. Its headquarters are located in the city of Ramallah, situated in the occupied West Bank, where it maintains nominal self-rule over certain areas.



The government, predominantly led by the Fatah political party, previously exerted administrative authority over Gaza until 2007. This changed after Hamas emerged victorious in the 2006 legislative elections within the occupied territories, leading to its expulsion from the strip. Israel has rejected the possibility of the PA regaining control over Gaza post-war and has dismissed the notion of establishing a Palestinian state in the territories.



The United States, however, advocates for a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) to govern both the West Bank and Gaza as part of a future independent state.



Premier Shtayyeh, appointed in 2019, emphasized to a news agency in October that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict necessitates involvement from the United States.



However, he remarked that the current US administration lacks the political determination to bring about a resolution, suggesting that they are merely managing the situation.

