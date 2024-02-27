Denmark concludes investigation into 2022 Nord Stream explosions

(MENAFN) Denmark concluded its investigation into the 2022 Nord Stream explosions on Monday, determining that there was evidence of "deliberate sabotage" but no "sufficient grounds" to proceed with a criminal case.



The investigation was carried out jointly by Copenhagen Police and the Danish Security and Intelligence Services (PET).



"The investigation has led the authorities to conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. However, the assessment is that there is not the sufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case in Denmark," the police stated this in a released statement.



"Therefore, the Copenhagen Police has decided to conclude the criminal investigation of the explosions."



The press release characterized the investigation as "complex and comprehensive," highlighting that the Danish authorities "cooperated with relevant foreign partners" throughout the process.



Russia expressed its perspective on Denmark's decision to conclude the investigation, describing it as "close to absurd."



“Of course, the situation is close to absurd. On the one hand, they recognize this is a deliberate sabotage took place, while on the other they are not moving forward," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made this statement during a press briefing in Moscow, addressing reporters.



In September 2022, underwater explosions targeted both the Nord Stream 1 and the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipelines, crucial conduits for delivering Russian natural gas to Germany and the wider European region via the Baltic Sea. Moscow promptly accused Western entities, particularly the US, of direct involvement in orchestrating the blasts. In response, Russia called for a UN-led international investigation into the suspected sabotage, though the request was ultimately turned down.



More recently, earlier this month, Sweden similarly concluded its investigation, determining that the case did not fall under its jurisdiction.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107903885