Court in Bangladesh issues ruling against elephants in training practices

(MENAFN) A court in Bangladesh issued a ruling on Monday to prevent cruelty against elephants under the pretext of training, based on local media reports.



A two-member panel of the High Court in Dhaka, led by Justice Naima Haider, also halted the issuance of new licenses and the renewal of existing ones for the keeping of elephants and other wild animals, questioning: “Why it should not be declared illegal,” a state news agency mentioned in its report.



The court's directive stemmed from a petition lodged by a local animal welfare group, decrying the "inhumane" treatment meted out to captive elephants in Bangladesh.



Over time, these mistreated elephants, burdened by internal distress and agony, have tragically been implicated in incidents leading to the loss of lives and property within residential areas.



Animal rights organizations have persistently opposed the licensing of elephants for entertainment purposes, particularly in private circuses.



This opposition is further fueled by concerns regarding the critically endangered status of the Asian elephant, as highlighted in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.



This respected global body, deeply involved in the conservation of nature, underscores the urgent need to safeguard these majestic creatures from exploitation and harm.

MENAFN27022024000045015839ID1107903884