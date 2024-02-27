Climate change, global warming threaten iconic tourism destinations with serious risks

(MENAFN) Climate change and global warming are presenting formidable challenges to some of the world's most renowned tourism destinations, placing their ecosystems and infrastructure at risk.



The tourism sector, valued at USD7.7 trillion according to the 2022 data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, contributes 7.6 percent to the global economy. However, the industry is currently grappling with various challenges stemming from the impacts of climate change, which have intensified in recent years.



Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector boasted a value of USD10 trillion, constituting approximately 10.4 percent of the global economy. However, the pandemic, coupled with the adverse effects of climate change, has disrupted this trajectory, adding further strain to the industry's recovery efforts.



A report by researchers at Cambridge University sheds light on the detrimental effects of rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and ocean acidification on the infrastructure that supports maritime tourism. Additionally, phenomena such as coral reef damage, escalating temperatures, and wildfires pose significant threats to popular tourist destinations worldwide.



The findings of a 2023 study conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) underscore the adverse impact of extreme heat on tourists. Instances like wildfires in Greece, heat waves in Italy, and flight cancellations in the US serve as stark examples of the challenges posed by climate change to the tourism industry's sustainability and resilience.

