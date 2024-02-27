US plans to establish itself as significant manufacturer of logic chips by 2030

(MENAFN) On Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated that the United States is striving to establish itself as a significant manufacturer of cutting-edge logic chips by the conclusion of this decade.



"We anticipate that our investments in leading-edge logic chip manufacturing will put us on track to produce roughly 20 percent of the world’s leading-edge logic chips by 2030, up from the zero percent we produce today," Raimondo made this statement during her speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



"In addition to leading-edge logic, leading-edge memory is a critical input for AI systems. Our objective is to onshore cost-competitive leading-edge memory at scale here in the US," she further mentioned.



Leading-edge logic chips find application in various advanced technologies including machine learning, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers.



"In fact, I believe the US can be home to the entire silicon supply chain for the production of leading-edge chips – from polysilicon production to wafer manufacturing to fabrication to advanced packaging," Raimondo stated.



"We also cannot lose sight of the importance of current generation and mature node chips, which are essential to cars, defense systems, medical devices and critical infrastructure."



"If CHIPS for America is successful – as I believe it will be – by the end of the decade, the United States will be the only country in the world where new chip architectures can be invented in our new research labs, designed for every end-use application, manufactured at scale by well-paid American workers, and packaged with the most advanced technologies on our shores," she also declared.



In August 2022, Leader Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, allocating USD52.7 billion to enhance the production of domestically manufactured semiconductors. The act aims to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities by increasing domestic production of goods in the United States while also bolstering funding for domestic scientific research efforts.

