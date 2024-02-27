Microsoft collaborates with French start-up Mistral AI

(MENAFN) On Monday, the US-based multinational technology company Microsoft revealed its collaboration with French start-up Mistral AI in a multi-year partnership aimed at expediting advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).



"The AI industry is undergoing a significant transformation with growing interest in more efficient and cost-effective models, emblematic of a broader trend in technological advancement," Microsoft stated in a release.



"In the vanguard is Mistral AI, an innovator and trailblazer. Their commitment to fostering the open-source community and achieving exceptional performance aligns harmoniously with Microsoft’s commitment to develop trustworthy, scalable, and responsible AI solutions," it further mentioned.



According to the release, the partnership grants Mistral AI access to Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure's AI infrastructure. This access aims to hasten the development and implementation of Mistral AI's next generation large language models.



"With Azure’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure, we are reaching a new milestone in our expansion, propelling our innovative research and practical applications to new customers everywhere," Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch stated.



The partnership centers around three key areas: Microsoft providing Mistral AI with Azure AI supercomputing infrastructure support, making Mistral AI's premium models accessible to customers through the collaboration, and jointly engaging in AI research and development efforts.



Mistral AI, established in April of the previous year, notably secured over USD400 million in funding by October and achieved a valuation exceeding USD2 billion by December.

