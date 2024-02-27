Amazon officially becomes member of Dow Jones Industrial Average

(MENAFN) On Monday, AmazonInc. officially became a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), marking a significant inclusion for the e-commerce and technology giant into the prestigious blue-chip index. At 9:59 a.m. EDT, during early trading hours, Amazon's stock price experienced a slight decline of 0.12 percent, settling at USD174.78 per share. This shift in Amazon's status within the financial landscape saw it take the place of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. within the DJIA, signifying a changing of the guard within the index's composition.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average, renowned for its selectivity, comprises just 30 carefully chosen companies, each representing a pivotal sector of the U.S. economy. Unlike many other indices, the DJIA's weighting methodology is distinctive in that it bases its calculations on the individual stock prices of its member firms rather than their total market capitalizations. This unique approach to indexing can result in significant implications for both the index and its constituents, influencing market dynamics and investor sentiment alike.



With Amazon's inclusion, the DJIA now reflects the growing dominance and influence of e-commerce and technology within the global economic landscape. Amazon's staggering market value, which currently hovers around USD1.8 trillion, underscores its status as a titan within the corporate realm. As the company assumes its place among the esteemed ranks of the Dow, it solidifies its position as a bellwether of contemporary commerce and innovation, poised to shape the trajectory of markets and industries for years to come.



