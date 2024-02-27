Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )
26th February 2024
Today's US stock market futures hinted at a pause following last week's record highs. The market’s performance last week was spurred by Nvidia's robust results, which intensified the focus on mega-cap stocks and chip manufacturers amid ongoing AI excitement. In this regard, Micron stock surged as the company started producing new chips for Nvidia. Conversely, the market was weighed by a retreat in large stocks like Alphabet while some other big techs remained near their highs.
However, the market could remain exposed to monetary policy risks as expectations continue to change. As a result, traders could turn to economic data releases this week and could see sentiment sway. The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, to be released on Thursday, alongside insights from central bank officials could affect the market’s performance as we draw closer to the Federal Reserve meeting.
