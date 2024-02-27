Third Investopia annual conference to take place in Abu Dhabi on 28-29 February focusing on investment strategies in new economy growth sectors

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 26 February 2024:

The third annual conference of Investopia, the global investment platform launched by UAE government in September 2021, will take place on 28 and 29 February, in Abu Dhabi, under the theme Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the “New Economy” Growth Sectors.



The latest edition of the conference will once again bring together a wide array of investors, local and international government officials, experts, decision makers, economists and entrepreneurs from around the world to share their perspectives and contribute to shaping the future of investments in new economy sectors. In addition, the 100 most promising companies selected by the Future100 initiative will participate in Investopia 2024 to glean insights and explore partnerships with investors. The summit is being held in the presence of representatives from the joint initiative between the Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office.



H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, will officially open Investopia 2024 at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala, along with seven ministers representing several participating countries and other prominent signatories.



H.E. Bin Touq said: “Year after year, Investopia continues to consolidate the vision and directives of our wise leadership in transitioning towards an economic model based on knowledge, technology and innovation. It seeks to actively contribute to outlining a new roadmap for investment in the sectors of the new economy, recognizing their critical role in fostering global economy’s sustainable growth.” H.E. added that over the years, Investopia has achieved significant milestones in enhancing connectivity and fostering communication among business communities across various countries, facilitating their access to lucrative investment opportunities in emerging markets and forging long-term economic partnerships. These efforts fall in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the new economy.



The Minister of Economy added: “The agenda for the third edition of Investopia casts the spotlight on three main focal points: global economic variables, capital movement and promising markets, in addition to the Future100 initiative. Our aim is to encourage governments and companies to realign their investment policies in order to adapt to new economic variables and capitalize on them. In addition, the third annual conference will highlight development opportunities and potentials in promising markets, as well as promote capital flows towards the sectors of the new economy. Furthermore, Investopia will offer a platform for the Future100 companies, enabling participants to stay updated on the latest investment trends and practices, while expanding their network and partnerships with global investors.”



Investopia aims to create an attractive regional and international economic climate, opening up a broad investment gateway for countries, investors, global economic leaders, major companies and financial, industrial and technological institutions to capitalize on diverse global investment opportunities. The summit focuses on three main tracks: Investopia Dialogues, Investopia Communities and Investopia Marketplace.



The latest edition of Investopia will host more than 90 speakers representing major global companies and feature more than 40 dialogues and roundtables around key economic and investment challenges and opportunities. These sessions will cover an array of themes including risk capital deals strategies; the growth potential for a low-carbon economy; the new generation of investment; the latest technologies used in aviation and logistics.



Speakers include H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa. Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport; Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge; Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer; Marilyn Paver, Chief Information Officer, of AIMCo; Eric Cantor, General Manager and Vice Chairman of Moelis and Antonio González, Founder and CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.



The Investopia 2024 network of partners includes several prestigious national and international public entities such as Mubadala Company, ADQ, Crypto.com, Standard Chartered, City Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Emirates Development Bank.



Furthermore, iConnections, the Fintech Partner of Investopia 2024, to host a Capital Introduction activity focusing on capital raising and investment brokerage services, in collaboration with SALT, the global investment platform.



The third edition of Investopia builds on the great success of the previous two editions, which attracted more than 3,500 participants from 60 different countries. These included more than 500 executives, 180 co-founders of major international institutions and companies, and investment funds that manage more than USD 500 billion in assets.



Investopia is one of the major initiatives under the UAE government’s Projects of the 50 announced in 2021, which aims to build the world’s best and most innovative economy and empower the global investment community to jointly develop innovative models for the future economy and partnerships to create new opportunities.













