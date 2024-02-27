Emraan Hashmi: I Don't Think I Can Play Completely Clean, Righteous Person

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Showtime', has opined that he won't play a completely clean, righteous person on-screen.

Furnishing the reason behind this, he said that such roles are a tricky territory for him because of his image as an actor.

Emraan has always aced his anti hero roles.

In 'Showtime', he effortlessly slips into the role of Raghu Khanna, another character with grey shades.

The show also stars Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah.

Talking about the same, Emraan said in a statement:“I don't think I can play a completely clean, righteous person from at least my screen image. Part and parcel of it is a little bit because of the way I look. People feel that there is always something devious going on and from my first film it's not like I chose these roles.”

The actor further mentioned,“These roles were in the beginning of a career, you can't really be picky and choosy. They were thrust upon me and I made the best out of it. The audience kind of also accepted me in characters that have these grey shades, there's a redemption to the characters, they have an interesting arc, they're not squeaky clean righteous.”

Created by Sumit Roy, and directed by Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' will drop on March 8, on Disney+ Hotstar.