WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' Arundhati Reddy Fined For Breaching Code Of Conduct

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Pacer Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team's match against UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, here.
Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.
For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.
MENAFN27022024000231011071ID1107903783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.