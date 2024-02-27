IHC reveals robust economic growth in 2023 across diversified sectors

(MENAFN) International Holding Company (IHC) revealed its financial results for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023, showcasing robust growth and record-breaking operational performance. The company's published figures underscored a year of steady expansion and notable achievements across its diverse portfolio of businesses.



In 2023, IHC demonstrated impressive financial performance, with revenues surging to 60.1 billion UAE dirhams (approximately 16.36 billion dollars), marking a substantial increase of 17.9 percent compared to the previous year's figure of 50.9 million dirhams. This notable revenue growth was attributed to the company's strategic acquisitions and the exceptional financial performance of its existing operations, particularly evident in the marine, dredging, and real estate sectors.



The financial success of IHC extended to its bottom line, as the company reported robust net profits totaling AED 32.95 billion. Moreover, earnings per share experienced a significant uptick, doubling from AED 6.81 to AED 12.55, reflecting the company's strong operational performance and investor confidence.



Across its diverse subsidiaries operating in sectors such as real estate and construction, utilities, healthcare, food and agriculture, marine and dredging, and services, IHC achieved record-breaking numbers. This widespread success underscores the company's effective management strategies and its ability to capitalize on opportunities within various industries.



Furthermore, IHC's expansion efforts were evident in sectors aligned with its strategic vision, including hospitality, sustainability, artificial intelligence, technology, and financial services. These initiatives reflect the company's commitment to diversification and innovation, positioning it for sustained growth and relevance in an evolving global landscape.



As IHC continues to navigate dynamic market conditions and pursue strategic objectives, its strong financial performance in 2023 serves as a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and forward-thinking approach. With a focus on expansion, innovation, and delivering value to stakeholders, IHC remains well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth in the years to come.

