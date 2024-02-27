Jordan's imports of crude oil, derivatives witness 17 percent drop in value

(MENAFN) In recent reports, Jordan's import figures for crude oil and its derivatives have shown a notable decline, marking a significant shift in the nation's energy landscape. According to data released by Jordanian general statistics, the value of these imports decreased by 17 percent over the past year, reaching 2.95 billion dinars (USD4.1 billion) compared to approximately 3.55 billion dinars in 2022. This downturn underscores a changing dynamic in Jordan's energy consumption patterns, with implications for its economic and strategic outlook.



Jordan's heavy reliance on imported energy is well-documented, with more than 95 percent of its energy needs sourced from external suppliers. However, recent developments suggest a potential diversification of energy sources, aimed at reducing dependence on traditional imports. One such development is the completion of an electrical connection with Iraq, announced by Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fadel, in September 2023.



Fadel's announcement signals a significant step forward in regional cooperation and energy infrastructure development. With the completion of the connection, Jordan stands to benefit from increased access to electricity from neighboring Iraq, potentially mitigating some of the challenges posed by its reliance on imported oil. The timing of this development is particularly noteworthy, as preparations are underway for the summer of 2024, a period of heightened energy demand in the region.



The successful completion of connection contracts with neighboring countries, as highlighted by Fadel, underscores a commitment to bolstering regional energy networks. The full integration of the Jordanian connection with Iraq indicates progress in cross-border energy initiatives, with tangible benefits expected to materialize in the coming days as power transmission begins. Fadel's assurance of providing accurate and reliable projections for the upcoming summer reflects a concerted effort to address seasonal energy requirements and ensure stability in supply.



Looking ahead, Jordan's energy landscape appears poised for further transformation, driven by a combination of domestic policy initiatives and regional partnerships. The decline in oil imports, coupled with the integration of alternative energy sources through cross-border connections, heralds a new era of energy resilience and sustainability for the kingdom. As Jordan continues to navigate the complexities of its energy transition, collaboration with neighboring nations emerges as a cornerstone of its strategic vision for a more secure and prosperous future.

