Managed Print Services Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Managed Print Services Market Report by Type (Print Management, Device Management, Discovery and Design, Document Imaging), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Education, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global managed print services market size reached US$ 46.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 89.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Managed Print Services Industry:

Significant Technological Advancements:

In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the managed print services market. The integration of innovative technologies such as cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), and AI (Artificial Intelligence) has revolutionized the way businesses manage their printing infrastructure. Cloud-based MPS solutions enable remote monitoring and management of printers, allowing businesses to streamline operations and improve productivity. IoT-enabled printers can automatically order supplies when they are running low, minimizing downtime and enhancing workflow efficiency. Moreover, AI-powered analytics provide valuable insights into printing behaviors and patterns, enabling proactive maintenance and optimization of printing resources. These technological advancements enhance the functionality of managed print services and also drive adoption among businesses looking to stay competitive in the digital age.

Increasing Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Cost reduction is a primary driver for businesses considering managed print services. Traditional print environments often incur significant expenses related to printer maintenance, supplies procurement, and inefficient printing practices. Managed print services offer cost-saving opportunities through various means. Consolidating print infrastructure and deploying more energy-efficient devices can significantly reduce operational costs. Additionally, MPS providers offer centralized management and monitoring, which helps optimize printer usage and minimize waste. By implementing print quotas, rules-based printing, and automated supply replenishment, businesses can further control costs and enhance cost predictability. Moreover, MPS providers typically offer flexible pricing models, such as pay-per-page or subscription-based plans, allowing businesses to align printing costs with actual usage and scale their printing infrastructure as needed.

Environmental Sustainability Initiatives:

As businesses increasingly prioritize environmental sustainability, managed print services have gained traction as a means to reduce carbon footprint and promote eco-friendly printing practices. MPS providers help organizations optimize their print environments to minimize paper consumption, energy usage, and waste generation. By implementing duplex printing, defaulting to black and white printing, and encouraging electronic document management solutions, MPS providers help reduce paper usage and lower environmental impact. Additionally, the deployment of energy-efficient printers and proactive maintenance practices contribute to energy conservation efforts. Furthermore, MPS providers assist businesses in responsibly managing end-of-life printing equipment through recycling and disposal programs, further supporting environmental sustainability initiatives. As environmental consciousness continues to grow among businesses and consumers, the demand for managed print services that prioritize sustainability is expected to increase, driving further market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

By Type:



Print Management

Device Management

Discovery and Design Document Imaging

Device management holds maximum number of shares due to the increasing complexity of managing diverse fleets of printing devices across organizations, necessitating comprehensive solutions for efficient monitoring, maintenance, and optimization.

By Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Cloud-based dominates the market due to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling businesses to efficiently manage their printing infrastructure with flexibility and convenience.

By End User:



Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises Small Enterprises

Large enterprises represent the largest segment due to their extensive printing needs, complex infrastructure, and greater financial resources to invest in managed print services.

By Industry Vertical:



BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Education

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom Others

BFSI dominates the market due to its high reliance on document-intensive processes, stringent compliance requirements, and the need for secure and efficient printing solutions.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the managed print services market is attributed to its burgeoning economies, rapid industrialization, and large-scale adoption of technology across various sectors.

Global Managed Print Services Market Trends:

With the increasing digitization of documents and the rise of cyber threats, security has become a paramount concern for businesses. Managed print services offer robust security features such as data encryption, secure printing, and user authentication, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. By proactively monitoring for potential security vulnerabilities and implementing stringent access controls, MPS providers help businesses mitigate risks and comply with industry regulations, thus driving the adoption of managed print services. Additionally, the shift toward remote work arrangements, accelerated by global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, has underscored the need for flexible and scalable printing solutions. Managed print services enable businesses to support remote employees by providing cloud-based printing solutions, mobile printing capabilities, and secure access to printers from any location. By facilitating seamless printing workflows for remote workers, MPS providers enhance productivity and collaboration, driving demand for their services in an increasingly remote work environment.

