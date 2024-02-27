Elan At The Lodhi Unveils The Finest Southern And Coastal Delicacies With Hema's South Indian

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024: Elan, the distinguished dining destination at The Lodhi, New Delhi, unveils its latest culinary experience - a pop-up with â€ ̃Hemaâ€TMs South Indianâ€TM from 26th February to 4th March. Chef Anjali Gupta will lead guests on a gastronomic adventure through the flavours of Southern and Coastal India.



Hemaâ€TMs South Indian brings with it a rich culinary legacy rooted in generations of family cooking. Originating from the celebratedRatna Cafe in Chennai, known for its iconic Idlis and Sambar since 1948, the team behind Hemaâ€TMs South Indian is eager to share their authentic flavours with patrons of The Lodhi. Led by Hema and her daughter Anjali, the pop-up promises to deliver local and comforting flavours of heritage recipes covering Chettinad, Andhra, Karnataka and Coastal Malabari. Emphasising the use of homemade methods and eschewing preservatives, the mother-daughter duo takes pride in presenting each dish with meticulous attention to detail.



Guests can expect a diverse menu showcasing the depth of Southern cuisine, starting with appetisers such as Cocktail Idlis,Raw Banana Fries and Prawns Tossed in Homemade Podi served with Coconut, Beetroot and Tamarind Chutneys on to the main course, highlights include classics such as Jackfruit Chettinad Masala, Kerala Mutton Roast, Andhra Mutton Pepper Masala and Malabari Fish Curry. Live cooking stations will offer Sri Lankan and Tamil specialities like parcels of Kottu Parottas Steamed in Banana Leaves in various flavours. Each home-style preparation speaks for itself with three generations of family knowledge and expertise.



Alongside the main courses are a variety of accompaniments like Malabari Parottas and preservative-free Appams with rice and health-friendly ragi millet options. Desserts include the all-time Southern favourite Aanaas Kesri Bhath (Halwa made with fresh pineapple)and Coconut Sago pudding with chia seeds, ensuring a hearty conclusion to the meal. Wash it down with traditional Filter Coffee, a blend grown for Hemaâ€TMs family. Last but not least, a Coastal Paan made with fresh betel, rose petals, shredded coconut and sauf mixture makes a great digestive for completing an Indian meal.



Elan at The Lodhi is renowned for its elegant ambience and culinary excellence, making it the perfect venue for this event. With its commitment to quality and original flavours, Hemaâ€TMs South Indian promises to be an unforgettable experience for guests seeking to explore the rich flavours of South India.



Venue: Elan - The Lodhi, New Delhi

Date: 26th February to 4th March 2024

Lunch and Dinner





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodhi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. The hotelâ€TMs dining scene is considered amongst the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which includes the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs dedicated Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Vansh Pawa

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 9650265807