President Ilham Aliyev Received Minister Of Hajj And Umrah Of Saudi Arabia


2/27/2024 2:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

