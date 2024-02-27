Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 80.65 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil went down by USD 1.65 on Monday to reach USD 80.65 per barrel, compared with USD 82.30 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday. In international markets, Brent crude went up 91 cents to reach USD 82.53 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate crude went up USD 1.09 to reach USD 77.58. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.