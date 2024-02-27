US: Troops Target Houthi's Unmanned Ships, Drones In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced, late Monday, that troops destroyed unmanned ships, missiles, and drones belonging to the Houthi militia in the red sea.

CENTCOM stated in a tweet on their X account: "On Feb. 26, between the hours of 4:45 p.m. and 11:45a p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed three unmanned surface vessels (USV), two mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), and a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in self-defense."

The statement added, "The USV and ASCM weapons were prepared to launch towards, and the UAV was over, the Red Sea."

CENTCOM forces identified the USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, as well as the UAV over the Red Sea, and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region, CENTCOM clarified.

It added, these actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels.

Since January 12th, the US Army has been carrying out numerous strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and Washington stated that the aim of these strikes is to limit the Houthi ability to launch attacks against merchant vessels. (end)

amm













MENAFN27022024000071011013ID1107903644