Secretary Blinken, Polish FM Stand In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said they stood united as NATO Allies in support of Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russia's ongoing aggression.

This came in a press statement by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller following discussions held by Secretary Blinken with the Polish Foreign Minister, who is on an official visit to Washington.

Miller said that Blinken discussed with his Polish counterpart deepening US-Polish bilateral relations across a wide range of mutual interests, including defense cooperation, shared democratic values, and energy security and civil-nuclear energy cooperation. (end)

