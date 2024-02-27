PM Modi To Visit Kashmir In March, To Address Public Rally In Anantnag

Quoting reliable sources, news agency KNO reported that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kashmir between March 7 to March 15.“He is scheduled to address a public rally in South Kashmir's Anantnag district,” they said.

A BJP leader privy to PM's visit said that the BJP's Kashmir unit is urging PM to address a rally in Srinagar as well.“However, there was no final decision on this,” he said, adding that PM Modi will arrive in Kashmir any time between March 7 to March 15.“Final date will be announced shortly,” he said.

This will be the second visit by PM Modi to J&K since February 20, the day he addressed a massive public rally in Jammu where he also inaugurated the projects worth Rs 32000 Crore.

