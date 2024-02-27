RTO Kashmir Shifts Office To Bemina

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir has announced to shift it's main office to a new building at Bemina, Srinagar on Tuesday.
The move, aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility, may cause temporary disruptions in routine services for a few days.
Quoting the RTO Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, news agency KNO reported that the transition to the new location is being meticulously planned to minimize inconvenience to the public.
“Efforts are underway to ensure a smooth shift while maintaining essential services as much as possible during the transition period,” he added.
He added that, in light of the relocation, people are advised to anticipate possible delays in accessing RTO services during the transition phase. Read Also RTO Kashmir Earns Rs 200 Cr In Q1, Q2 Of FY 2023-24
However, to facilitate the public, the RTO has announced that the new office in Bemina will be open for visitors starting Thursday.
